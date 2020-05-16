Douglas Furter
Jul. 23, 1961 - May 11, 2020
Redwood City
Redwood City and Santa Clara, CA--- Douglas Michael Furter, 58, died unexpectedly May 11, 2020 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center in Portland, OR. He was born in San Francisco, CA on July 23, 1961, the son of the late Fred and Marion (Dalton) Furter, and graduated from Emile R. Buchser High School and Mission College, Santa Clara, CA.
Doug was employed by QMS and Hewlett Packard. He made many lasting friendships with coworkers over the years. He loved to cruise, go fishing with his father, and watch sports, especially the LA Dodgers & the San Francisco 49ers. He loved to cook, sharing his creations with friends on Facebook.
Doug joined the Santa Clara Fire Department as a Volunteer/Reserve on Feb. 9, 1981. He was promoted to Volunteer/Reserve Captain on Feb. 25, 1988. He received a commendation from the then Fire Chief, Robert Sharps, for actions he took at a fire prior to the first fire engine on scene. Doug gave a report to them and then joined that engine company for the remainder of the incident.
He is survived by his sister, Jo Marie (Furter) Ayotte and her husband Warren of Hamlin, ME, and by many cousins and very dear friends.
Doug was predeceased by his parents, grandparents, uncles and aunts.
At this time there will be no services in California. A Memorial Mass and interment will take place in Hamlin, ME, at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Lajoie Funeral Home, 118 High St., Van Buren, ME. To share condolences online, please visit www.LajoieFuneralHome.com
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 16, 2020.