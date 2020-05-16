Douglas Furter
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Douglas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Douglas Furter
Jul. 23, 1961 - May 11, 2020
Redwood City
Redwood City and Santa Clara, CA--- Douglas Michael Furter, 58, died unexpectedly May 11, 2020 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center in Portland, OR. He was born in San Francisco, CA on July 23, 1961, the son of the late Fred and Marion (Dalton) Furter, and graduated from Emile R. Buchser High School and Mission College, Santa Clara, CA.
Doug was employed by QMS and Hewlett Packard. He made many lasting friendships with coworkers over the years. He loved to cruise, go fishing with his father, and watch sports, especially the LA Dodgers & the San Francisco 49ers. He loved to cook, sharing his creations with friends on Facebook.
Doug joined the Santa Clara Fire Department as a Volunteer/Reserve on Feb. 9, 1981. He was promoted to Volunteer/Reserve Captain on Feb. 25, 1988. He received a commendation from the then Fire Chief, Robert Sharps, for actions he took at a fire prior to the first fire engine on scene. Doug gave a report to them and then joined that engine company for the remainder of the incident.
He is survived by his sister, Jo Marie (Furter) Ayotte and her husband Warren of Hamlin, ME, and by many cousins and very dear friends.
Doug was predeceased by his parents, grandparents, uncles and aunts.
At this time there will be no services in California. A Memorial Mass and interment will take place in Hamlin, ME, at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Lajoie Funeral Home, 118 High St., Van Buren, ME. To share condolences online, please visit www.LajoieFuneralHome.com


View the online memorial for Douglas Furter

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial Mass
Send Flowers
Interment
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lajoie Funeral Home
118 High St.
Van Buren, ME 04785
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved