|
|
Douglas Hagdohl ll
May 18, 1958-Dec. 3, 2019
San Jose
Douglas Alan Hagdohl, Jr. was born on May 18, 1958 in San Jose, CA and was taken from us on December 2, 2019.
Doug passed away while talking to his mom. He seemed just fine one minute and then dropped his head and was in cardiac arrest and could not be revived. It was a complete shock. Doug did suffer from diabetes since age 9, had a successful kidney transplant as an adult, but after 12 years went into kidney failure and was in dialysis 3 times a week. He was doing fine and seemed to have everything under control.
Doug is preceded by his brother Scott Hagdohl and is survived by his loving parents Stella Hagdohl and Douglas Hagdohl, Sr., and cousins Ron Orpitelli and Ken Orpitelli (wife Debbie). He is also survived by his precious puppy "Princess Tina" who he loved very, very much.
Doug loved "Star Wars" and "Disneyland" (if he had his way he would have lived in Disneyland). He also loved to perform in Broadway musicals, and to direct shows and design sets and lighting. He began performing at age 9 when he played "Young Patrick" in "Mame" and won the Best Supporting Actor award from the San Jose Light Opera. In high school, he worked as a gun fighter at "Frontier Village" and later performed at "Marriott's Great America".
He performed for many theater groups, such as "Saratoga Drama Group", "West Valley Light Opera", and "Theater in the Mountains" to mention a few. He had leads in many productions. One of his favorite roles was as "John Adams" in "1776" at San Jose Children's Musical Theater directed by his best friend John Healy, also diabetic (John, sadly, is also deceased). Other roles Doug loved performing include "Curley" in "Oklahoma", "Arthur" in "Camelot", "Emile de Becque" in "South Pacific", and "Professor Higgins" in "My Fair Lady". These are just a few of his favorites.
Doug had a very full life. He has been taken away from us too soon and will be missed but will be forever in our hearts. He will not be forgotten.
Visitation will be held at Oak Hill Funeral Home Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm in Room E followed by a recitation of the rosary from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm in the Chapel of the Roses. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 10:30 am in the Chapel of the Roses with interment and a small reception to follow, all at Oak Hill Funeral Home, 300 Curtner Avenue, San Jose.
View the online memorial for Douglas Hagdohl ll
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 15, 2019