Douglas M. Harper, M.D.
August 22, 1938 - November 15, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Douglas M. Harper, M.D., 82, passed away peacefully at home under the loving care of his wife, Barbara, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Doug was born in Reedley, California and raised in Fresno. He attended San Joaquin Memorial High School, Santa Clara University and graduated from Creighton Medical School in Omaha, Nebraska in 1963. Doug did his internship at Sacramento County Hospital and his psychiatric residency at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas. Doug practiced psychiatry in Santa Clara County for nearly four decades. He was extremely dedicated to his patients. In addition to his private practice, he performed civil and criminal forensic evaluations and was medical director at Crestwood Manor for his entire career.
Doug's faith was an integral part of his life. He was a parishioner at St. Christopher Parish for nearly fifty years. He attended daily mass, was a Eucharistic Minister, participated in the nursing home ministry, and was active in social justice, writing a column for the parish bulletin. He was also a volunteer in the Ombudsman Program at Catholic Charities.
Doug was predeceased by his parents, Floyd and Madeline Ribail Harper, his brother, Richard, Harper, nephew, Philip Harper, and sister-in-law, Mary Campbell. Doug is survived by his wife of sixty years, Barbara, and his six children, Julia Harper Cooper, Kathleen Harper (William White), Michael Harper (Sally), Laura Harper (Jennifer Wright), William Harper (Valerie), and Thomas Harper; and eleven grandchildren, Andrew (Phoebe), Sarah and Jonathan Cooper; Liam and Christian White; Sam (Eliana), Abigail and Patrick Harper; and Michael, Stephen and Cecelia Harper; sister-in-law, Mary Harper, and brother-in-law, Dennis Campbell.
The family wishes to thank Dr. A. Dimitrios Colevas and his clinical team at Stanford and the team at Hospice of the Valley for their care and support. Due to the pandemic, the funeral mass and inurnment will be private. If you wish to make a donation in Doug's memory, it can be made to Catholic Charities of Santa Clara County, 2625 Zanker Road, San Jose, CA 95134 or online at www.catholiccharitiesscc.org/donate
