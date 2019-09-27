Mercury News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary
466 North Winchester Blvd
Santa Clara, CA 95050
(408) 296-2977
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary
466 North Winchester Blvd
Santa Clara, CA 95050
View Map
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Justin Parish
Santa Clara, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Duane Pepper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Duane F. Pepper


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Duane F. Pepper Obituary
Duane F. Pepper
Resident of Santa Clara
Duane passed away on Sept. 19, 2019. He's survived by his wife Helga, children, Clifford (Sharon), Maria, Charles (Melanie), Michael and Martha (Edward), grandchildren, Jeremiah, Adam (Winne), Nicholas and Megan, great-grandchildren Sofia and Noah, siblings and numerous nephews and nieces.
Duane enjoyed photography, motorsports, camping and good food.
Visitation on Mon. Sept 30 from 5-9 at Lima Family Santa Clara. Mass on Tue. Oct 1 at 11 am at St. Justin Parish, Santa Clara.


View the online memorial for Duane F. Pepper
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Duane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary
Download Now