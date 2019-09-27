|
|
Duane F. Pepper
Resident of Santa Clara
Duane passed away on Sept. 19, 2019. He's survived by his wife Helga, children, Clifford (Sharon), Maria, Charles (Melanie), Michael and Martha (Edward), grandchildren, Jeremiah, Adam (Winne), Nicholas and Megan, great-grandchildren Sofia and Noah, siblings and numerous nephews and nieces.
Duane enjoyed photography, motorsports, camping and good food.
Visitation on Mon. Sept 30 from 5-9 at Lima Family Santa Clara. Mass on Tue. Oct 1 at 11 am at St. Justin Parish, Santa Clara.
View the online memorial for Duane F. Pepper
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 27, 2019