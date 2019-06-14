Duane Garton

May 9, 1928 - June 8, 2019

Santa Clara

Born in Albion, Nebraska, Duane was one of five children born to Loren and Olga Garton; Irv (Donna) both deceased, Arnold (Joretta), Lorraine (Robert, now deceased) and Max (Beverly). Duane was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Norma Henley and is survived by his two daughters, Laura Jane Grimes (Allen) of Santa Rosa and Mindy Beth Dent (Gary) of Red Bluff along with grandchildren; Andrew Dent (Renee), Evan Dent, Alyssa Dent, Caleb Grimes (Melissa), Daniel Grimes, and great-grandchildren; Charlotte, Loren Beth, Joshua, Michael, David, and Hannah.

Duane's life was again blessed in February 2000 when he married Barbara Beaman. He is also survived by Barbara's grown children; William Beaman, Rebecca Weiss (now deceased), and Daniel Beaman along with eight more grandchildren and eight more great-grandchildren all of whom loved their Papa Duane.

Duane was a beloved high school music teacher for 36 years, mostly in the Santa Clara School District, and served as an elder of the church of Christ in Santa Clara.





