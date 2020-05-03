Duard GravisResident of SoquelDuard Gravis left this world on April 16, 2020, at the age of 78. He died after a 12-day hospital stay post-surgery. He is survived by the love of his life-his wife of 43 years, Linda. His daughters who were the lights of his life, Beth Monday (Dennis) of Redondo Beach, and Angela Leblanc (Mike) of Salem, Oregon; and his four grandchildren whom he adored, Ryder, Harper, Maddie & Ben. Duard was born on January 29, 1942 in Escalante, Utah. After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He loved the ocean and sailing. Four years later, he attended Weber State Univ. in Ogden, graduating with a B.S. in Social Psychology. He went to work for the Red Cross and worked for some time in Vietnam. Then he moved to Monterey, CA. Later he moved to San Jose and began his career with the County of Santa Clara, where he met his future wife. He worked for the County for decades before retiring in 2005. He loved gardening. He enjoyed hiking & photography. He enjoyed art-painting and making sculptures. He & his wife loved the beach; dining out; going to movies; museums & art galleries. He helped others and was a good neighbor. He will be missed by his family. No services.