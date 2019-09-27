|
Duilio Asperio Benassi
Jun. 29, 1941 - Sept. 21, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Duilio was born in Gilroy, CA and was one of three brothers (Angelo & Sandro) of Asperio and Annina Benassi. He graduated from San Jose State University with a Bachelor's Degree. After serving 6 years in the National Guard, Duilio began his career in industrial packaging. He and his wife opened their own business in 1975, Advance Paper Systems. For the next 41 years, he dedicated his efforts towards growing their business.
He is survived by his loving wife, Sandra, of over 50 years and his children, Tony (Kari) and Sam (Lisa), and his grandsons, Nicolas, Tyler, Luca, Gino, and Remi. His loving smile and contagious laugh will never be forgotten.
Friends and Family are invited to a Funeral Mass on Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 11:30am @ St. John Vianney Church, 4601 Hyland Ave. San Jose. Charitable donations may be made to SJV School (www.sjvsj.org) or Holy Family School (www.holyfamilyschoolsj.com)
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 27, 2019