Dwight Buzick
September 15, 1939 - August 21, 2019
San Jose
Dwight Charles Buzick, 79, died suddenly at home on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. Wearing a Hawaiian shirt and lei, he was determined to attend a party for SIRS (Sons In Retirement). Unfortunately, his body wasn't up to the task.
Son of Dwight Gillette Buzick and Mabel Catherine Grayston, he is survived by his sister Marilyn, brother Jerome (Ausrine), daughter Winona, son Howard (Jennifer) and grandson Holden. We have no doubt he is overjoyed to join his beloved wife, Frances Elaine Reed, who passed away in 1997.
He was born on September 15, 1939 in Boulder Creek, California and spent the majority of his life in San Jose. He graduated from San Jose State University in the early 60s with a Bachelor of Science in Engineering. Shortly thereafter, he married Frances, and had two children, Winona and Howard. Dwight spent his career working as an engineer, developing and testing software for hard drives at IBM, Seagate and Teradyne.
As a young father, he earned his pilot's license and, after purchasing a share in a Piper Arrow, flew his family to many memorable destinations, including Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, Horseshoe Bend, Arkansas and New Orleans, Louisiana. These trips allowed Dwight to indulge in his other favorite hobby: photography. Everyone who knew him could expect him to arrive with a camera in tow.
A life-long Episcopalian, Dwight was passionate about living a life of service and he practiced what he preached. Multiple times a week he could be found at the Santa Clara County Correctional Facility, ministering and providing counseling to inmates. For over 40 years, the jail ministry was a driving force in his life and he continued this ministry until his last Sunday.
Upon his retirement he became busier than ever, committing more time to the jail ministry, obtaining his degree in Theology from the University Of The South, editing newsletters for a local photography club and SIRS, and taking numerous trips with SIRS to Germany, Spain, Italy, the Holy Land and various scenic locations in the US.
While Dwight's health had been slowly deteriorating, his passing was unexpected and startling, leaving a hole in all of our hearts.
All who knew and loved Dwight are welcome to a celebration of his life on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the St. Andrews Episcopal Church at 13601 Saratoga Avenue, Saratoga, CA 95070.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to express sympathy may consider a donation to: Correctional Institutions Chaplaincy of Santa Clara County, P.O. Box 36006, Milpitas, CA 95036
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 28, 2019