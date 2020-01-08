|
E. Jackson Going, Jr.
February 22, 1928 - December 30, 2019
Resident of Santa Clara
E. Jackson Going Jr. passed into heaven from Santa Clara, Calif. on December 30, 2019. He was born on February 22, 1928 in Texas but lived the majority of his life in Santa Clara County--graduating from Bellarmine at 16 years old and then Santa Clara University in 1949. He co-founded the civil engineering firm Ruth and Going, Inc., working there until his retirement in 1984. He was preceded in death this year by his wife of 56 years, Audrey B. Going, as well as their son Michael Going. He is survived by a son and daughter as well as 7 grandchildren.
Jack gave back to the community for decades: a founding member of the SCU Board of Fellows and an original board member of the Second Harvest Food Bank, he served on many governmental commissions, charitable organizations and was named recipient of the Austin Warburton Community Service Award from Mission City Community Fund in 1999. For many years, Audrey and Jack hosted a legendary annual party for SCU civil engineering graduates at their home on Morse Street.
Starting in 1958, he led the long effort to reroute The Alameda around the University, which was finished in 1989. A plaque in his honor is on the campus in grateful recognition of this valiant accomplishment. In 1993, the School of Engineering bestowed its highest honor on Jack Going by presenting him with the Distinguished Engineering Alumni Award in recognition of his accomplishments, both in his profession, his community, and in service to the University.
He was very active with the 10 A.M. Sunday Mass at the Mission, where Audrey was in the choir and Jack was a faithful Eucharistic minister. When they were able, they often attended the daily 6am Mass at the Mission as well.
His funeral Mass is Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 10 A.M. in the Santa Clara Mission Church (reception to follow in the Adobe Lodge). Private family interment at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 8, 2020