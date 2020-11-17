1/1
Earl Blair Johnson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Earl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Earl Blair Johnson
October 29, 1936 - November 14, 2020
Resident of Sunnyvale
Earl Blair Johnson, will be laid to rest at Los Gatos Memorial Park, with his family in attendance.
Mr. Johnson was born in Marlborough, Massachusetts, to Sylvia and Erling Johnson, who pre-deceased him. He was a 1959 graduate of Atlantic Union College with a Bachelor's in Education with emphasis in Music Education.
Upon graduating, Mr. Johnson was employed by AirCo Corporation in Massachusetts in their management/development training program. In 1961, he moved to California to fill the position of music director at Mountain View Academy and continued his education, working toward a Master's in Education at San Jose State and Pacific Union College in Angwin. He was on staff at the Academy until 1968 when he became assistant manager of Chapel Records, then manager in 1977, for Pacific Press Publishing Association. When Pacific Press relocated out of the area, Mr. Johnson changed his career to owning Cox Realtors until his retirement in 1991. From 1992-1994 he was personnel manager of Advance Titan Security in Mountain View and started Quality Gardener Service in 1994.
During his career in education, and in real estate, he was a community-minded individual, serving as president of the Mountain View Chamber of Commerce, member of the Mountain View Planning Commission, treasurer of the Mountain View Rotary Club, president of the Board of Realtors, and president of the Mountain View Central Business Association.
He will be greatly missed by all who knew him, for his generous spirit and fun-loving, positive attitude. As a teacher, he was a positive influence on students and members of his musical groups. His musical ability was evident in many performing groups and solo performances throughout his life – from participating in the Fred Waring Summer Chorus, attending a gospel music concert at the White House hosted by President and Mrs. Carter, to touring the west coast for many years with a group under his direction, The Chapel Singers.
He was active for many years on area golf courses and on various softball teams – he was a lifelong Red Sox fan, as well as becoming a San Francisco Giants fan since moving to California.
In retirement, he enjoyed being the "designated birthday singer" at Brian's Restaurant in Los Altos and appreciated Jeannie and Brian Whitlock permitting him to perform there; he also appreciated the lunch fellowship with manager, Lisa Chiorello, Francisco and Alma at the Olive Garden Restaurant in Milpitas, and the assistance and friendship of Valerie and everyone at Pezzella's in Sunnyvale. His lunch "route" added much to his week.
When he began to need care because of health problems, Charles, Jacob, Samantha C., Nisi, Linda and Vicky brightened his days and helped him face difficult situations.
He is survived by his wife, Edwina, daughters Debbie (David) Ojala of Sunnyvale, Kathy (James) Felice of Gilroy, the mother of his children, Barbara Johnson, of Santa Clara; granddaughters, Katie Ojala, her fiance, Robb, and Samantha (Connelly) Felice-Doan.
A private family service will be conducted. There will be no memorial service, but contributions in his memory could be made to the American Diabetes Association or Mountain View Academy Music Department, Mountain View, California. Spangler Mortuary in Mountain View is assisting the family.


View the online memorial for Earl Blair Johnson

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Spangler Mortuaries - Mountain View
799 Castro St.
Mountain View, CA 94041
650-967-5546
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by San Jose Mercury News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved