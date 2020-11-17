Earl Blair Johnson
October 29, 1936 - November 14, 2020
Resident of Sunnyvale
Earl Blair Johnson, will be laid to rest at Los Gatos Memorial Park, with his family in attendance.
Mr. Johnson was born in Marlborough, Massachusetts, to Sylvia and Erling Johnson, who pre-deceased him. He was a 1959 graduate of Atlantic Union College with a Bachelor's in Education with emphasis in Music Education.
Upon graduating, Mr. Johnson was employed by AirCo Corporation in Massachusetts in their management/development training program. In 1961, he moved to California to fill the position of music director at Mountain View Academy and continued his education, working toward a Master's in Education at San Jose State and Pacific Union College in Angwin. He was on staff at the Academy until 1968 when he became assistant manager of Chapel Records, then manager in 1977, for Pacific Press Publishing Association. When Pacific Press relocated out of the area, Mr. Johnson changed his career to owning Cox Realtors until his retirement in 1991. From 1992-1994 he was personnel manager of Advance Titan Security in Mountain View and started Quality Gardener Service in 1994.
During his career in education, and in real estate, he was a community-minded individual, serving as president of the Mountain View Chamber of Commerce, member of the Mountain View Planning Commission, treasurer of the Mountain View Rotary Club, president of the Board of Realtors, and president of the Mountain View Central Business Association.
He will be greatly missed by all who knew him, for his generous spirit and fun-loving, positive attitude. As a teacher, he was a positive influence on students and members of his musical groups. His musical ability was evident in many performing groups and solo performances throughout his life – from participating in the Fred Waring Summer Chorus, attending a gospel music concert at the White House hosted by President and Mrs. Carter, to touring the west coast for many years with a group under his direction, The Chapel Singers.
He was active for many years on area golf courses and on various softball teams – he was a lifelong Red Sox fan, as well as becoming a San Francisco Giants fan since moving to California.
In retirement, he enjoyed being the "designated birthday singer" at Brian's Restaurant in Los Altos and appreciated Jeannie and Brian Whitlock permitting him to perform there; he also appreciated the lunch fellowship with manager, Lisa Chiorello, Francisco and Alma at the Olive Garden Restaurant in Milpitas, and the assistance and friendship of Valerie and everyone at Pezzella's in Sunnyvale. His lunch "route" added much to his week.
When he began to need care because of health problems, Charles, Jacob, Samantha C., Nisi, Linda and Vicky brightened his days and helped him face difficult situations.
He is survived by his wife, Edwina, daughters Debbie (David) Ojala of Sunnyvale, Kathy (James) Felice of Gilroy, the mother of his children, Barbara Johnson, of Santa Clara; granddaughters, Katie Ojala, her fiance, Robb, and Samantha (Connelly) Felice-Doan.
A private family service will be conducted. There will be no memorial service, but contributions in his memory could be made to the American Diabetes Association
or Mountain View Academy Music Department, Mountain View, California. Spangler Mortuary in Mountain View is assisting the family.