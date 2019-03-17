Home

Almaden Valley United Church
6581 Camden Ave
San Jose, CA 95120
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
Earl Griffith


Earl Griffith Obituary
Earl Griffith
Oct 29, 1934 - Feb 13, 2019
San Jose
We sadly announce the sudden death of Earl Griffith. He will be missed by family and friends. Earl was born in Petaluma, raised in Cotati, attended Petaluma High School, Santa Rosa JC and Cal Poly.
He is survived by his wife Amy, his children Billy (Dani), Cindy (Brian) and his grandchildren Samuel, Ruby, Skylar and Cali, his brother Harold, niece Karen and nephew Bob.
A Celebration of Life will be held March 23, please contact the family if you would like to attend. Memorial contributions can be made in lieu of flowers to The Episcopal Church of Almaden, 6851 Camden Ave., San Jose CA, 95120 for the Earl Griffith Memorial Fund or to .


View the online memorial for Earl Griffith
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 17, 2019
