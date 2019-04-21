Earl M. Lee

1929 - 2019

Resident of San Jose

Earl Lee, 90, of San Jose, California, died peacefully April 7th, 2019 at his home beside his beloved wife, Diane Millard Lee, and adored cat, Ming Lee. Earl was born January 13, 1929, to Alan Lee, and Florence Pederson in Chicago, Illinois. Earl's mother did an excellent job raising him - he was bursting with integrity, thoughtfulness, and was considerate to everyone. He was the youngest of five children, Robert, Allen, Donald, and Betty.

Earl graduated from Tilden Technical High School in Chicago. In the early 1950s, Earl and his three brothers started a refrigeration business in Jackson, Mississippi. Earl worked as a semiconductor salesman for most of his life. Years later, Earl started his own business, Earl Lee Supply, selling janitorial supplies in Los Angeles. Later on, he started a Focal Point store in Saratoga after being laid off from his job in Silicon Valley when he was 60 years old. The business sold exceptional one of a kind pieces for the home.

Earl was best known and appreciated for his fabulous sense of humor. He was married to Midge Lee for 56 years. Their son, Scott, died of melanoma cancer when he was only 39 years old. Scott was a very successful architectural designer and decorated homes of celebrities in California. Scott inherited his exceptional creative talent and good taste from his parents.

Earl loved playing sports. When he was younger, he was an amateur league baseball player. Earl enjoyed golf most of all. When he injured his shoulder he stopped playing because of embarrassment. He said his swing looked like he was trying to kill a snake. He did not want to see a physical therapist to develop a new swing. He also loved spectator sports and traveled extensively throughout the world with his wife Midge who passed away in 2003.

Earl was also a fabulous cook and loved to entertain friends and family. He was loved by everyone because of his infectious personality and kind heart. Earl married Diane and moved back to Sunnyvale on April 9, 2005. On March 5, 2018, they moved to Independent Senior Living at Brookdale in San Jose, California.

Earl is survived by his wife of 14 years, Diane Millard Lee, nieces Pam Lee and Vickie Steele, and nephews Allen Lee, Craig Lee, Corbin Lee.

A Celebration of Earl's life will be held at 1 pm, on Saturday, May 11, in the Almaden Room at Brookdale Senior Living, 1009 Blossom River Way San Jose CA 95123.





