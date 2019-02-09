Earl Thomas Jensen

Dec. 28, 1929-Jan. 4, 2019

Earl T. Jensen was born in Santa Maria, CA to Charles & Laila Jensen. He grew up Santa Maria, worked as a rancher until 1950, then joined the Army. He served in Occupied Japan & Korea receiving the Purple Heart & Bronze Star for his service. In 1956, he married Dianna Burritt & became Dad to her toddler Sharon & baby Bobby. In October 1957, they had their daughter Kim & moved to Atascadero where Earl worked as a Psych Tech at the state hospital until 1965 when he transferred to Agnews State Hospital in San Jose, retiring as the Locksmith in 1992. In 1985, Dianna passed away & Earl moved to Angels Camp. In 1997, he married Ruth Russell, moved to Sacramento, then Paradise & finally settled in Magalia in 2017. Four days before the recent Camp Fire destroyed their home, Earl fell, broke his hip & his health began to decline until he peacefully passed away. Earl is survived by his wife Ruth Jensen, son Bob Jensen, Sr., daughters Sharon Jensen & Kim Jensen-Brusseau (Gary), 6 stepsons, 1 stepdaughter, his beloved dog Annie, 2 nephews, 1 niece, 41 grandchildren, 48 great grandchildren & 7 great-great grandchildren. Earl was preceded in death by his parents, previous wife Dianna, 2 brothers, 1 sister & 4 nephews. There is a Celebration of Life at the LDS church, 89 Scholar Way, Folsom at 2:00 p.m., Sat. Feb. 16, 2019.





