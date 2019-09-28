|
|
Earl W. Spargur
July 7, 1917 - September 24, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Earl W Spargur, 102, passed away peacefully at home on September 24, 2019. He was born in 1917 in Kellogg, Idaho, to Robert and Ruth Spargur and grew up in Idaho and Spokane, Washington. Earl graduated from North Central High School in Spokane. He married Margery Hood of San Jose, California in 1942. They lived in Palo Alto before moving to San Jose in 1969. Earl enlisted with the Army Air Corps during WWII in 1941. He became a pilot and flew C-4Ts out of England with the 316th Troop Carrier. After the war, Earl worked for Pacific Telephone/AT & T as a lineman and repairperson for companies in the Palo Alto and Menlo Park area. He retired in 1981.
Earl was always willing to help others and maintained the skill sets to help with any project. He enjoyed bike riding, healthy living, photography, genealogy, family history, and teaching the youth about WWII history. He loved swimming in Washington lakes and at the Elk's club. He liked watching Lawrence Welk on TV, but loved to listen to the radio. He especially loved "Paul Harvey and the Rest of the Story" and "Art Bell". He loved his family and our freedoms in America. He blessed many, many lives during his 102 years.
He is survived by his daughter, Lisa, of San Jose; 3 nephews, 10 grand-nephews and nieces, and 22 great-grand-nephews and nieces. Earl was preceded in death by his wife, Margery; son- in-law, Dennis; sister, Marval; niece, Kathy, and grand-nephew and niece, Trent and Sarah.
Burial, with military honors, will be held Monday, September 30, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Alta Mesa Memorial Park, 695 Arastradero Road, Palo Alto.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 28, 2019