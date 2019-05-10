Earle Rice

November 8, 1930 - April 20, 2019

Los Gatos

Earle Raymond Rice, often referred to as "Buster", passed away on April 20, 2019, just over a year after losing his beloved wife and best friend, Marjorie (Marge). They were married for nearly 66 years and resided in Los Gatos.

Earle was born to Earle and Grace Rice at San Jose Hospital and grew up in Morgan Hill. In 1938, the family moved to Willow Glen. He had one sister Ann Rice of San Jose (preceded in death, 2017), two brothers, Phil Rice of Aptos and Pete Rice (Debbie Rice) of Campbell. Earle attended Willow Glen schools and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1948.

In 1946, Earle met Marge while in high school and were married in 1952. He leaves behind his daughter, Kathryn DiRado of Carpinteria, CA (preceded in death, 2016) (Mark DiRado), his son Mark Rice of San Jose (Nancy Rice), 6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

Earle earned a business degree from San Jose State University, was a commissioned officer in the US Army followed by 15 years of service in the Army Reserves and National Guard. Earle enjoyed a successful 35 year career at IBM and retired in 1991.

Earle loved spending time with his family and friends. He was a true sportsman, a competitive shooter, a talented wood craftsman, a backyard railroad master and loved to travel the U.S. in the family RV. Earle enjoyed sharing his stories and life knowledge. His generous, loving spirit will be missed by all who knew him.

Private services will be held at a later date. In Earle's memory, donations can be made to History Club of Los Gatos, Memorial Garden (send checks to P.O. Box 901 Los Gatos, Ca. 95031), Yosemite Conservancy or a .





View the online memorial for Earle Rice Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary