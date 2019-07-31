|
|
In Loving Memory
Eddie "Ed" Dains
July 27, 1944 - July 30, 2018
Ed passed away peacefully at his home in Gardnerville, Nevada a year ago and is preceded in death by his parents Ed and Barbara Dains.
Ed is survived by his loving wife Rosemarie (Nannini) of 52 1/2 yrs, his loving son Jarrod (Heidi), grandchildren (Brittany, Nathan and Kyle), his brother-in-law (Robert), sister-in-law (Diane), and a number of other loving relatives and close friends.
Ed was a Butcher for 40 years where he worked at Rosenberg's Market, and Piazza Fine Foods. Ed's passions included hunting with his granddaughter, family and friends; riding his Harley and being a classic car buff attending classic car shows with his '41 Chevy Coupe (Big Red) and '65 Chevy pickup truck with his buddies. Ed also enjoyed watching his grandsons compete in motocross racing. Ed enlightened the lives of everyone he knew and those he met with his kind smile and warm heart. We miss you so much every day. Our love is never ending.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on July 31, 2019