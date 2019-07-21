Edgar Ray Linn

Resident of San Jose

Ed (Ray) passed away at age 96 after a long full life followed by a couple of months of paralysis due to a stroke.

Ed was born in Texas, resided in MT, MN and CA. He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years Kay and son Peter. He is survived by son Ed Jr, daughter in law Erma, daughter Mary, granddaughter Julia, grandson Nick his wife Ellen and 3 great granddaughters (Gracelyn, Glorianne and Dellah).

Ed loved to talk with others, no one was a stranger for long. He enjoyed fixing things, reading, planning family trips, golfing and spending time with his family. Polite, kind, considerate, giving and loving are a few of the words used to describe Ed by those who knew him.

Friends and family are invited to a viewing 5-7pm and Rosary 7pm on Thurs. July 25th at Willow Glen Funeral Home, 1039 Lincoln Ave, San Jose. Funeral services on Fri. July 26 at Holy Spirit Church, 1200 Redmond Ave, San Jose. Reception at 11am, Mass at 12:30 with burial to follow at Los Gatos Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Ed can be made to a .





