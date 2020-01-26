Mercury News Obituaries
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
2:00 PM
Trinity Presbyterian Church
3151 Union Avenue
San Jose, CA
Edgar Strickland


1935 - 2020
Edgar Strickland Obituary
Edgar Strickland
July 27, 1935 - Jan. 13, 2020
Resident of Los Gatos
Loving husband, dedicated father, GE nuclear engineer, world traveler, singer and musician, outdoorsman, wine and food connoisseur, Habitat volunteer, a lover of books, and a reader to children, master storyteller, devoted Sharks fan, committed church member, lifelong learner, and friend to many, Ed Strickland died Monday January 13 at age 84. He was preceded in death by a son, Paul Edgar. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Ida; daughter and son-in-law; and four grandchildren.
A celebration of Ed's life will be held at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 3151 Union Avenue, San Jose on February 1 at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donating to Trinity Presbyterian's Building Fund or to Habitat for Humanity.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 26, 2020
