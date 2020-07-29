Edith ArmitsteadDec. 18, 1933 - July 25, 2020San JoseEdith Armitstead passed away on July 25, 2020. She was born in Selma, California to Merle and Lennie Shantz and attended Selma High School, graduating in 1951. She continued her education and graduated from Reedley College in 1953 and Fresno State in 1956. After teaching one year in Vallejo, she moved to San Jose in 1957. There she was employed by the Campbell Union High School District as secretary to District Superintendent Laurance J. Hill until his retirement in 1970, and as secretary to District Superintendent Nicholas Montesano until Edith's retirement in 1983.Edith was married to Jack Brooks from 1966 until his death in 1973. She was remarried in 1982 to Donald Armitstead and they moved to The Villages in 1983, where they both took up golf. In addition to game-playing and puzzling, Edith enjoyed traveling extensively throughout various parts of the world by air, by land and by sea, and visited every continent with her husband Don.She was predeceased by her father, mother, step-mother, brother Jerry, sister-in-law Colleen, as well as her first husband, Jack, and her second husband, Don.She is survived by step-daughter Dierdre Armitstead Gabriel (Karl) and grandson Phillip of New Jersey; and step-daughter Julia Armitstead Bell (Loren), granddaughter Jensina and grandson Erik of Washington. She is also survived by brothers David Shantz (Patt) of Bonney Lake, Washington; Don Shantz of Selma; sister-in-law Alice Shantz of Carmichael, and several nieces and nephews and their children.Edith requested that no services be held, cremation by Neptune Society, and her ashes be buried in the Selma Floral Memorial Park with her mother, who passed away in 1939 when Edith was 5 years old.Donations in Edith's name may be made to the VMA (Villages Medical Auxiliary), 5000 Cribari Lane, San Jose, CA 95135, or the Evergreen Foundation.