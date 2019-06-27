Edith Mancuso

Oct. 10, 1920 - June 24, 2019

Resident of Carmel

How incredibly rare is it to be touched by a soul that is as warm as the summer sunshine and glows as bright as a full moon on a clear spring evening. Edith Mancuso entered the gates of Heaven on June 24, 2019. Edith will join the two loves her life who preceded her in death; Angelo Gabriel "Gabe" Mancuso and George Wallace Daniel. Also meeting Edith at the gates of Heaven is her precious daughter Gwen Mancuso. Edith never ceased to amaze her family with her love of travel, humorous antidotes to life, and incredible Italian cooking that she used to plump up her scrawny (not really) grandchildren Salvatore and Gianvieve. She had a passion for life that few have rivaled and this enthusiasm was evident by the perpetual smile on her face. During the 1940s and 1950s, Edith was a runway model for I. Magnin and Joseph Magnin in San Jose, Palo Alto, and Palm Springs. Edith was heavily involved with her daughters' education; she was the president of the mothers' guild at Saint Joseph's grammar school and Notre Dame high school. For the majority of Edith's life, 72 years, she lived in Willow Glen then Carmel for her remaining 26 years. Edith leaves behind her cherished daughter Gabrielle Mancuso - Fiorentino, beloved grandchildren Salvatore and Gianvieve Mancuso in addition to five hilarious great-grandchildren Gabe, Stella, Leo, Olivia, and Oskar. Being Italian, Edith also leaves behind countless relatives, including the members of the De Rose, Felice, Ereno, Ayala, and Scornaienchi families. Celebration of Life on Friday June 28, 2019 at Almaden Country Club.





