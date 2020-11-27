1/1
Edith Mary "Edie" (Morad) Ross
1941 - 2020
Edith (Edie) Mary Morad Ross
August 21, 1941 - November 19, 2020
Resident of Los Gatos
Edith (Edie) Mary Morad Ross of Los Gatos, CA passed away peacefully at home under hospice care on November 19, 2020.
Edie was born in Camden, New Jersey on August 21, 1941, and named for her paternal grandmother, Edith Morad. Edie was Granny's first-born grandchild.
Edie was predeceased by her brother, William Morad and her sister, Jane (Morad) Mower. She is survived by her husband of fifty-seven years, Edward (Ed) Ross, her brother, Edward Morad, and an extended family in New Jersey, Florida and Hawaii.
Edie and Ed first met when both were fourteen years of age when Edie's family moved into a small New Jersey town, settling two doors down from Ed's aunt's family. It was love at first sight for Ed, and began a relationship that spanned sixty-five years.
Edie was the devoted, matriarch and "Auntie Mame" of an extended family of nieces, nephews, friends and their children. She showered them with love and support. Edie shunned computer communications, relying on her phone or handwritten cards and letters instead.
Edie was especially proud of and passionate about a scholarship fund she established in the name of her brother in law, Roger Ross, a US Army helicopter pilot killed in action on Christmas Eve, 1968 in the Vietnam War. She generously participated with funding for higher education for many children of family and friends over multiple generations to honor Roger's memory.
At Edie's request, funeral services were private.


View the online memorial for Edith (Edie) Mary Morad Ross



Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Darling & Fischer Chapel of the Hills
615 North Santa Cruz Avenue
Los Gatos, CA 95030
(408) 354-7740
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
November 24, 2020
A treasured memory
Aunt Edie would light up a room when she walked in and if she didn't know you before she walked in, she would make a point of getting to know you before she left. She was kind and considerate and just a beautiful soul and always took the time to listen to people and their stories. This world will never be the same. Love you and will forever be grateful for our memories. Love, Donna
Donna Zajack
Family
November 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Darling & Fischer Chapel of the Hills
