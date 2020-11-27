Edith (Edie) Mary Morad RossAugust 21, 1941 - November 19, 2020Resident of Los GatosEdith (Edie) Mary Morad Ross of Los Gatos, CA passed away peacefully at home under hospice care on November 19, 2020.Edie was born in Camden, New Jersey on August 21, 1941, and named for her paternal grandmother, Edith Morad. Edie was Granny's first-born grandchild.Edie was predeceased by her brother, William Morad and her sister, Jane (Morad) Mower. She is survived by her husband of fifty-seven years, Edward (Ed) Ross, her brother, Edward Morad, and an extended family in New Jersey, Florida and Hawaii.Edie and Ed first met when both were fourteen years of age when Edie's family moved into a small New Jersey town, settling two doors down from Ed's aunt's family. It was love at first sight for Ed, and began a relationship that spanned sixty-five years.Edie was the devoted, matriarch and "Auntie Mame" of an extended family of nieces, nephews, friends and their children. She showered them with love and support. Edie shunned computer communications, relying on her phone or handwritten cards and letters instead.Edie was especially proud of and passionate about a scholarship fund she established in the name of her brother in law, Roger Ross, a US Army helicopter pilot killed in action on Christmas Eve, 1968 in the Vietnam War. She generously participated with funding for higher education for many children of family and friends over multiple generations to honor Roger's memory.At Edie's request, funeral services were private.