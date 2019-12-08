|
Edith Rosenberg
Jan. 4, 1932 - Nov. 16, 2019
Campbell
Edith Gordon was a refugee from Nazi Germany who came to San Jose in 1940 with her parents, Max and Frieda, and older sister, Hilda, sponsored by the Hart's Department Store family. Her younger brother Josef failed the physical exam required to get a U.S. entry visa so was left in Germany with family members. Max and Frieda tried desperately to get Josef out, but he and the relatives who were caring for him ended up dying in concentration camps.
Edith was a tireless worker from a young age, picking prunes and cutting apricots. She graduated San Jose High in 1950 and began her 64-year marriage to grocer Joe Rosenberg in 1951.
As a teen, she began a long career selling women's clothes at Hammer's Department Store, then Leone Van Arsdale Fashions for 26 years, then the Pink Petticoat, Addie Raymond, Neiman Marcus, I Magnin and Macy's, retiring when her first grandchild was born in 1999.
In retirement, her greatest joys were doting on her grandchildren, and hosting dinner parties where she would purposely prepare three times more food than her guests could possibly eat so she could send them home with to-go containers.
She is survived by her daughter Debra, sons Mark and Gordon, their wives Robyn and Shirlee, younger sister Emily and brother-in-law Doug McKean, grandchildren Matthew, Dylan, Devin, Jessica and Max.
Friends are invited to join the family in celebrating her life at 1 p.m. Sunday Dec. 29 at Temple Emanuel, 1010 University Ave., San Jose. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Second Harvest Food Bank.
