Edna Eleanor Griffith

Aug. 14, 1920 - Feb. 3, 2019

Resident of San Mateo

Edna Eleanor Griffith passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 3rd in the early hours of the morning. She was a faith filled woman who will be remembered for her strength, determination, and quick wit.

Edna was born the daughter of Italian immigrants on August 14, 1920, the youngest of 6 children. Her parents settled in South San Francisco, where Edna was raised and attended All Souls Catholic School.

During WWII Edna went to work assembling cathode tubes for radios. She continued to work there for many years, even after marrying her husband, James and continued while raising their 4 boys. Edna and Jimmy met at the end of WWII when her brother, Ermen, brought him home to South City. Edna and Jimmy raised their family in South City until 1958, when the Griffiths moved to Los Altos.

Edna found great pride in her Italian heritage, carrying fondly, up until her last days, the memories of her travels through her homeland. She cherished the language and found great joy in filling the stomachs of her loved ones. She was a gourmet cook and baker, her handmade veal stuffed raviolis with marinara were unmatched. She continued to cook up until a few years ago and found great pride in passing on the 'cooking gene'.

The arts brought great joy to Edna's life, filling her free time with theater shows, sharing a love of fashion with the women in her family, and even volunteering at the local historical society in her later years. Edna had many friends through family and work, and was loved by them all. She filled her life with social gatherings and always loved throwing a great party. She was a remarkable woman and lived a long and fruitful life. She will be dearly missed by her loved ones.

Edna is survived by her sons: Tom, David & Terry; and her granddaughter, Jessica. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, as well as her husband, Jimmy, and eldest son, Dean.





