Edna L. Luttrell
April 28, 1936-March 13, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Edna passed away, after a long illness, in her home of 61 years, attended by her husband and one of her caregivers. A native of Yuba City, California, Edna was the daughter of Earl and Clara McFeely. She was the youngest, and last survivor, of five children. She grew up in Yuba City and graduated from Yuba City High School in 1954. Edna married Donald Luttrell, a native of Oakland, in 1957, and they moved to San Jose the same year.
She is survived by her husband, her children Charles, Roxane (Dan Williams), and Eric (Michele Mantynen), and numerous nieces and nephews.
We would like to give special thanks to the dedicated employees of Home Instead Senior Care and Seasons Hospice, who made it possible for Edna to spend her last years in the house she loved and made into a home.
Interment has taken place in Mountain View Cemetery, Oakland, at a site she and Don selected. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 8, 2020