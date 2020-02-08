|
Edna Marie Filizetti
November 30, 1946 - February 5, 2020
Santa Clara
She was the youngest of five children of the late John and Edna Filizetti. The family moved West seeking a better life away from the iron ore mines of Upper Michigan.
A life-time resident of Santa Clara, Edna attended St Clare School, graduated from Santa Clara High School, and earned an AA in Business at Mission College. At 22, she began working at Lockheed and received numerous Team Excellence Awards. After 43 years in the print shop, she retired as Manager of Facilities.
She loved dogs, especially Yorkies, and often had two or three, including a Mastiff named Rosie.
She is survived by her wife Laura Humphrey of 33 years, brothers Gary Filizetti and Jim Matthews, 8 nieces and nephews, and several grand-nieces and grand-nephews who will miss her dearly.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 10 am with a service to follow at 11am, Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary, 466 N. Winchester Blvd. Santa Clara. In lieu of flowers, please donate to ARF, 2890 Mitchell Dr., Walnut Creek, CA 94598, www.arflife.org
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 8, 2020