Edna Mary Sorensen

Sep. 11, 1924 - Jan. 28, 2019

Resident of Santa Clara

Edna Mary Sorensen, age 94, passed away and returned to her heavenly home on January 28, 2019 in Los Gatos, CA. Her firm belief in God and devotion to family supported her and ultimately gave her peace.

Edna was born to the late Fred and Louise Rosenthal in Sterling, Nebraska on September 11, 1924. She was the youngest of nine siblings. After the death of her father, her mother along with some of her other siblings moved to Santa Clara County in California in 1940. She graduated from Campbell High School, and went on to train from 1942 to become a registered nurse in 1946. Upon the birth of her sons, she became a loving and nurturing full-time mom fully devoted to their care. She always gave time as a Christian to support and to serve God as well as her church, Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Los Gatos. Because of her giving nature, she also became a clerical aide to be of service to a local school in Los Gatos.

Edna was blessed with a marriage to Peter Christian Sorensen in June of 1944. They were married over 57 years at the time of his passing in 2002. She is survived by her son Stephen Sorensen (and his wife Edna) of Aptos, CA and his family, as well as her son John Sorensen (and his wife Nora) of Lake Elsinore, CA and his family. She was the loving grandmother and great grandmother of members of her sons' families, and a loving aunt of numerous nieces and nephews and cared deeply for their families.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 15885 Los Gatos-Almaden Road, Los Gatos. There will be a luncheon that follows.





View the online memorial for Edna Mary Sorensen Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary