Mercury News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Crippen & Flynn Woodside Chapel (FD879)
400 Woodside Road
Redwood City, CA 94061
(650) 369-4103
Memorial service
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
10:30 AM
Menlo Church
950 Santa Cruz Avenue
Menlo Park, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edna Laba
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edna Ruth Laba


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Edna Ruth Laba Obituary
Edna Ruth Laba
Dec. 15, 1928 ~ April 28, 2019
Redwood City
Edna "Ruth" J. Laba, 90, of Redwood City, California, passed away at her home on Sunday, April 28, 2019.
Born December 15, 1928, she was the youngest daughter of Professor Vern James and his wife Edna Marie Chapman James, both of Indiana. She was sister to Alice, Elizabeth and Andy.
Ruth grew up in Palo Alto, CA. She attended Willamette University in Oregon and graduated with a degree in Psychology. She then returned to California and married Charles Laba Jr. They had three children and settled in Redwood City, CA
During their married years Ruth, Chas and the family traveled to many domestic and foreign destinations. The Hawaiian Islands, the east coast, Alaska, Montana, Washington, Greece, Israel, Hong Kong, Russia, Ireland and Great Brittan were among the places they visited, and the memories of those travels are alive and cherished by her children today.
After her children were grown, she returned to her successful career as an executive secretary for several large companies, retiring from Ampex Corporation. After retiring, she was a co-owner of a bed and breakfast in Hawaii, was an avid gardener and a volunteer at St. Anthony's in Redwood City.
She is survived by her son Shawn, her son Mark, daughter-In-law Laurel, her granddaughter Natasha, her daughter Stacy and son-in-law Dale. She was especially fond of her niece Dorothy Mayeda. She was widowed when Charles Laba Jr, her husband of 64 years, passed away in 2013. She will be greatly missed by her family and many friends.
Memorial services will be conducted at 10:30 AM on Tuesday May 7, 2019 at Menlo Church, 950 Santa Cruz Avenue, Menlo Park CA. A reception will follow, and then she will be laid to rest with her husband, Chas, at Golden Gate National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to VITAS who provided loving and compassionate care for Ruth.


View the online memorial for Edna Ruth Laba
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Crippen & Flynn Woodside Chapel (FD879)
Download Now