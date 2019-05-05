Edna Ruth Laba

Dec. 15, 1928 ~ April 28, 2019

Redwood City

Edna "Ruth" J. Laba, 90, of Redwood City, California, passed away at her home on Sunday, April 28, 2019.

Born December 15, 1928, she was the youngest daughter of Professor Vern James and his wife Edna Marie Chapman James, both of Indiana. She was sister to Alice, Elizabeth and Andy.

Ruth grew up in Palo Alto, CA. She attended Willamette University in Oregon and graduated with a degree in Psychology. She then returned to California and married Charles Laba Jr. They had three children and settled in Redwood City, CA

During their married years Ruth, Chas and the family traveled to many domestic and foreign destinations. The Hawaiian Islands, the east coast, Alaska, Montana, Washington, Greece, Israel, Hong Kong, Russia, Ireland and Great Brittan were among the places they visited, and the memories of those travels are alive and cherished by her children today.

After her children were grown, she returned to her successful career as an executive secretary for several large companies, retiring from Ampex Corporation. After retiring, she was a co-owner of a bed and breakfast in Hawaii, was an avid gardener and a volunteer at St. Anthony's in Redwood City.

She is survived by her son Shawn, her son Mark, daughter-In-law Laurel, her granddaughter Natasha, her daughter Stacy and son-in-law Dale. She was especially fond of her niece Dorothy Mayeda. She was widowed when Charles Laba Jr, her husband of 64 years, passed away in 2013. She will be greatly missed by her family and many friends.

Memorial services will be conducted at 10:30 AM on Tuesday May 7, 2019 at Menlo Church, 950 Santa Cruz Avenue, Menlo Park CA. A reception will follow, and then she will be laid to rest with her husband, Chas, at Golden Gate National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to VITAS who provided loving and compassionate care for Ruth.





