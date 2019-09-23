|
In Loving Memory
Edna Silveria
Nov 10 1935-Sep 23, 2014
It's been 5 years since you left us and you've been joined by a few special,people. Not a day goes by that you are not in our thoughts. Simple things flood major memories. Looking back, you did so much for us which created awesome memories that we now attempt to recreate for your grandkids. We still find your dimes at the right times which lift our spirits. I'm positive you know you are missed. The void can never be filled. Thank you for all you did! Til we meet again. Love you mom
