Edna Yoshiko Ozawa
1926 - 2020
Edna Yoshiko Ozawa
August 18, 1926 - August 6, 2020
A lifetime resident of Mountain View
Edna Yoshiko Ozawa passed away peacefully in her home. Edna Ozawa (maiden name, Tsunoda) was born in Mountain View, and attended Menlo Park High School, the University of Denver and San Jose State University. In 1948, she married Tom Masao Ozawa, and together they had a successful chrysanthemum nursery in Mountain View until they retired in 1974. For the following two decades, the two loved to see new places and meet new people, traveling widely throughout the United States, Asia, South America, Europe and Australia. After 49 years of marriage, Tom passed away in 1997. Edna was active in the Mountain View Buddhist Temple well into her 80s, volunteering through the Women's Association and at the annual Obon festival. She continued to live independently in the family home, and was always ready to set off on a new adventure with other family members. She is survived by her siblings Virginia DeYoung, Tak Tsunoda and Shirley Fitzpatrick (Bill); four daughters, Linda Sasaki (Allen), Cheryl Imoto (Ronald), Gail Ozawa and Connie Ozawa; six grandchildren, Carrie Yao (Simon), Lauren Kretsch (Bill), Ashley Ilic (Dustin), Eric Imoto (Lisa), Daniel Sussman (Helen), Jacqueline Sussman, and; nine great grandchildren, Megan, Braden and Ryan Yao, Elliott and Jacob Ilic, Caden and Luke Kretsch, and Sophie and Bennett Imoto. Private graveside services were held on August 12, 2020, at Alta Mesa Memorial Park in Palo Alto. Please view/sign guestbook at: cusimanocolonial.com


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 16, 2020.
