Edward and Velia GarciaResidents of San JoseEdward A. "Lalo" Garcia born December 27, 1930 in Canoga Park, CA and Velia Garcia born May 22, 1929 in Whittier, CA, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020 in San Jose, CA. Edward was 89 and Velia was 90. In 1950 they secretly eloped and had been inseparable ever since and recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.As a young man Edward learned to work hard and take on whatever jobs were available to help support his family. He managed to put himself through school and attended San Jose City College where he studied drafting and structural engineering. He then went to work for San Jose Steel and Lee's Imperial Welding. He was a member of the Iron Workers Union Local 790.Along his side, Velia also worked very hard at several canneries and at Mayfair Packing but spent most of her time as a homemaker. She enjoyed many hobbies such as sewing, crafts, and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. But the one thing she loved most was being in her kitchen cooking for her family.A passion they both shared was their love of music and dancing, and always finding an excuse to indulge.They are both survived by their daughter, Eva Mendez and husband Tony of Madera, CA, and their son Danny Garcia and wife Geraldine (deceased) of San Jose, CA. They were the proud grandparents of Jason Mendez and wife Chanel, Stefanie Martinez and husband Mike, Leslie Rodriguez and husband Jaime and Lori Mendez. Great grandparents to Mike Jr., Scott, Landon, Derek, Frankie, and Carly.Edward leaves behind his two sisters Rose Herrera and Susan "Rachel" Hernandez, and many nieces and nephews. Velia leaves behind brothers Louie, Danny, Richard, Amador, and sisters Angelita, Alice, Connie, Lupe, and Margie, and many nieces and nephews.Funeral services will be held at Oak Hill Funeral Home on May 30th. Interment will be private.