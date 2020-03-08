|
|
Edward C. Gianni
07/19/1930 ~ 02/10/2020
Resident of Los Gatos
Ed has joined his adored wife Claire who passed away in 2006. Services for Ed will be held on Saturday, March 28th at 12:30pm at Los Gatos Memorial Park, 2255 Los Gatos-Almaden Road, San Jose 95124 in the Serenity Building. Come and share your memories of knowing a wonderful friend and gracious man. Please no flowers. If you so wish, a donation in Ed's name can be made to the non-profit Saratoga Adult Day Health Center, 19655 Allendale Ave., Saratoga CA 95070 where he spent his happiest days of his last 4+ yrs. For more details and to share your thoughts and prayers, please go to www.funeralcremation.com
View the online memorial for Edward C. Gianni
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 8, 2020