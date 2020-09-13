Edward C. "Ted" Stokes1926-2020Resident of Menlo ParkEdward C. "Ted" Stokes, retired Senior Vice President of Bechtel Power Corporation and long-time resident of Menlo Park, passed away on September 5 after a brief illness. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather who also enjoyed community activities, golf and skiing.Ted served in the Navy in WWII, and soon after the end of the war he met Shirley, the love of his life to whom he was married for 70 years. Ted's college years were spent attending Brigham Young University, Branch Agricultural School (today Southern Utah University), and the University of California at Berkeley, where he graduated in Engineering. In 1955, Ted joined Bechtel, the company he would stay with for over 35 years. He and Shirley settled on the San Francisco Peninsula where they lived happily for the next 15 years, raising their three children, Jeannie, Brad and Kelly.Ted's professional career as a chemical engineer and project manager with Bechtel involved him in projects across the globe and took the family overseas for six years where they lived in Mexico City, Rio de Janeiro, London and Abu Dhabi. They happily returned to the Bay Area and lived in Menlo Park for over 40 years as their family grew to include five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.Ted's career success continued, and he rose to the position of Senior Vice President of Bechtel Power Corporation. During his tenure in this position, Ted was also involved in the greater business community, serving as President of the World Trade Club, President of the Bay Area Affiliate of the National Minority Supplier Development Council - where he was named "Man of The Year" in 1987, and as Member of the Boards of the San Francisco Chamber of Commerce, the International Visitors Center and Sharon Heights Golf and Country Club.Ted was awarded the honorary degree of Doctor of Business in 2011 by his alma mater Southern Utah University where he and Shirley helped fund the Edward & Shirley Stokes Open Chemistry Lab.Ted was devoted to his wife Shirley whose passing in 2017 was felt for the rest of his days. Their ashes will lie side by side at Alta Mesa Memorial Park in an urn that Ted had inscribed, "A Great 70-Year Marriage".The family will be planning a celebration of life when it is possible to gather. Please contact ecsecs0920@gmail.com to request information.