Edward CantySept. 2, 1968 - April 15, 2020Resident of Orlando, FLEd was born in South Bend, Indiana Sep. 2, 1968 to Phyllis Lockwood Canty and John Thomas "Jack" Canty. In 1970 the family moved to Monte Sereno, CA where Ed grew up and attended Los Gatos High School. His first job was working at Los Gatos Coffee Roasting Company. He left California and attended University of Colorado at Boulder where he graduated with a double major in psychology and philosophy. Ed was an avid rock climber and outdoorsman. It was in Boulder that he met his wife Linda Mitchell. They moved to Florida, where they could be closer to Linda's parents.Ed was passionate about brewing beer and it became his career. He was instrumental in growing the craft brewing industry. He co-founded a manufacturing organic brewery in Orlando, FL and he was founder and first president of the Florida Brewer's Guild, helping pass numerous laws to self-regulate, protect and grow the brewing industry. Ed passed away on Apr. 15, 2020 after a year-long struggle with organ failure. Ed is survived by his wife, Linda Mitchell, siblings Hilary, Tom, Meredith and Andrew. Nieces and nephews Kat, Jeff, John, Juliana, Jenn, Jocelyn, Hannah, Colette, Genevieve, and Rex. Ed was a generous and loving soul who will be greatly missed.