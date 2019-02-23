|
Edward Carl Hattyar
July 26, 1962-Feb. 12, 2019
We sadly announce the death of Edward Carl Hattyar, Musician, Husband, Friend. A kind, quietly humorous person, he will be terribly missed by family and friends. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 2, 1:30pm at Senior Coastsiders, 925 N.Main St., Half Moon Bay, 94019. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Ed's memory to Senior Coastsiders or Coastside Hope, 99 Ave, Alhambra#1089, El Granada CA 94018.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 23, 2019