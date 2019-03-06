Home

Services
Good Shepherd Catholic Church
9539 Racquet Ct
Elk Grove, CA 95758
Memorial Mass
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Good Shepherd Catholic Church
Elk Grove, CA
Edward "Ed" Casey

Edward "Ed" Casey Obituary
Edward "Ed" Casey
Elk Grove, CA
Edward Casey, age 79, entered into Heavenly rest on February 22, 2019 with his family by his side. Ed was a beloved and devoted husband to Barbara for 54 years. He was a caring and nurturing father to Michael and Colleen Childers (Eric). He relished being Papa to his four grandchildren: Rylan, Connor, Conrad, and Katie. A memorial Mass to celebrate Ed's life will be held on Friday, March 8 at 11:00am at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Elk Grove, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to in Ed's name.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 6, 2019
