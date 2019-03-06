|
|
Edward "Ed" Casey
Elk Grove, CA
Edward Casey, age 79, entered into Heavenly rest on February 22, 2019 with his family by his side. Ed was a beloved and devoted husband to Barbara for 54 years. He was a caring and nurturing father to Michael and Colleen Childers (Eric). He relished being Papa to his four grandchildren: Rylan, Connor, Conrad, and Katie. A memorial Mass to celebrate Ed's life will be held on Friday, March 8 at 11:00am at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Elk Grove, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to in Ed's name.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 6, 2019