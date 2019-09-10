Home

Edward Cismondi


1947 - 2019
May 10, 1947 - Sept. 4, 2019
Los Gatos
Edward Cismondi Jr. (Sick Dog) Passed away peacefully on Sept. 4, 2019 in his Los Gatos Mountain home. He grew up in Willow Glen. He attended UCLA were he earned a Masters in Film Production. He started working with his father at San Jose Camera in the 70's which is still family owned and run today. He enjoyed golfing, gambling and rock and roll. He was preceded in death by his mother Marie Louise Cismondi (Billie) and father Edward Louis Cismondi Sr. He is survived by his two sons Mike and Chris Cismondi and two granddaughters Mia and Kayla Cismondi. A service will be held Sept. 12th at 12 pm Oakhill Cemetery followed by a party at the Three Flames.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 10, 2019
