Edward Dale Long
December 8, 1932 - September 2, 2020
Former Resident of Los Gatos, CA
Retired from State of Colorado, Contract Lawyer/ Advisor. Ed, son of Edward and Kathryn (Dale) Long, born in Lawrence, KS; graduated Los Gatos HS in CA; served USAF; graduated a BA in Economics at OU, and a JD at DU. Ed and Dolores Frelander married Oct 17, 1959 in Litchfield, MN. Ed worked at Martin Marietta and later as an investigator for the State of CO. Ed is survived by De; children, Charlotte, Ashley, Vance, Eddie, Kenny, and Deshaun; granddaughter Aaliyah; siblings Charles and Tyke. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Marijo Lobue. www.johnsonhagglund.com View the online memorial for Edward Dale Long