1/
Edward Dale Long
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward Dale Long
December 8, 1932 - September 2, 2020
Former Resident of Los Gatos, CA
Retired from State of Colorado, Contract Lawyer/ Advisor. Ed, son of Edward and Kathryn (Dale) Long, born in Lawrence, KS; graduated Los Gatos HS in CA; served USAF; graduated a BA in Economics at OU, and a JD at DU. Ed and Dolores Frelander married Oct 17, 1959 in Litchfield, MN. Ed worked at Martin Marietta and later as an investigator for the State of CO. Ed is survived by De; children, Charlotte, Ashley, Vance, Eddie, Kenny, and Deshaun; granddaughter Aaliyah; siblings Charles and Tyke. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Marijo Lobue. www.johnsonhagglund.com


View the online memorial for Edward Dale Long

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Gatos Weekly Times Obits on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson-Hagglund Funeral Home & Cremation Service
125 S Armstrong Ave
Litchfield, MN 55355
(320) 693-8151
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by San Jose Mercury News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
September 23, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
September 13, 2020
I admired Ed and De so much raising their grandchildren here in Grand Junction! I'll miss running into Ed and his huge smile and laugh. Such an inspiration and kind man.
Keith Fife and Kathy Portner
Acquaintance
September 12, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved