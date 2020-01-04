Home

Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Mission Santa Clara located at Santa Clara University
1928 - 2019
Edward Jackson Going Jr. Obituary
Edward Jackson Going, Jr.
Feb. 22, 1928 - Dec. 30, 2019
Resident of Santa Clara
E. Jackson Going, Jr., 91, passed away on December 30, 2019. Jack was a local business owner, philanthropist to many Bay Area organizations, father and spouse. Jack is survived by two children, seven grandchildren, and was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years and his disabled son.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at Mission Santa Clara located at Santa Clara University. Private family interment.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Second Harvest Food Bank of Santa Clara and San Mateo County.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 4, 2020
