Edward L. Ward
October 6th 1932 - February 21st 2020
Santa Cruz
Ed passed away peacefully at home on February 21, 2020. Ed grew up in Vista, California. At the age of 21, he enlisted in the Army, was stationed in Germany and served in the Korean War. After his time in the Army, Ed moved to San Jose and attended San Jose State College before moving to Santa Cruz.
Ed worked for 5 years at J.B.M. and then for T.W. Smith Plumbing in Santa Clara for 40 years where he made many lifelong friends whom he considered family.
From the age of 24, Ed had a strong passion for the 49ers. In 1960 Ed became a season ticket holder along with his best friend Ron Rizzo who also shared his love for the Niners. They often shared stories of tailgating and fun times spent with 49er friends. Through the years they attended four Super Bowls and Ed was especially thrilled this past season to see his team make it once again.
After retirement Ed took up golf and rarely missed his weekly games with the guys. He also loved fishing and took many fishing trips, always hoping to come home with "The Big One." He loved spending his mornings in Santa Cruz visiting and telling stories to his donut shop friends.
Ed was preceded in death by his wife Jan. They had been married for 47 years. Ed will be dearly missed. He was a very special man, always joyful, boisterous, and loved reminiscing about his past. Ed was known as Uncle Eddie to many that knew and loved him.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 29, 2020