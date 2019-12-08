Home

Memorial service
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Adobe Lodge
108 Lafayette St.
Santa Clara, CA
Edward Mello Sr.
Jan. 20, 1937 - Nov. 8, 2019
Santa Clara
Ed passed at Dominican Hospital in Santa Cruz California surrounded by his family. He was born in San Jose California and lived in Santa Clara. Ed graduated from Santa Clara High School and was a member of the Wutzit youth club. Ed's passions were his kids, friends and cars.He never missed a chance to hang out with his children or grandchildren. He loved riding motorcycles with his friends, many who were less than half his age and driving his Corvette . Ed enjoyed working at The Terminators Pest Control for 30 years and could be seen many a morning before work at Peets Coffee in Willow Glen socializing with all of his buddies. Ed, Dad, Grandpa had the energy of a teenager and giant heart. He will be missed by all. A memorial service will be held at the Adobe Lodge 108 Lafayette St. Santa Clara, CA 95053 on Sunday December 15, 2019 at 12pm


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 8, 2019
