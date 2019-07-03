Mercury News Obituaries
Cusimano Family Colonial Mortuary
96 W El Camino Real
Mountain View, CA 94040
(650) 968-4453
Memorial Mass
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
582 Hope St.
Mtn View, CA
Edward Patrick Louis Schweitzer


1961 - 2019
Edward Patrick Louis Schweitzer Obituary
Edward Patrick Louis Schweitzer
Resident of Mountain View
Eddy Schweitzer at rest June 22, 2019 at his residence. Born July 21, 1961 to Ann Gamma and the late Joseph Schweitzer. Brother of Joseph Schweitzer & Katherine Schweitzer. Member of Labor Union 261 with a career in construction.
Invitation is extended to friends and relatives to join the family at the Memorial Mass 10:30 AM Monday July 8, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church 582 Hope St. Mtn View


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on July 3, 2019
