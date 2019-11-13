Mercury News Obituaries
|
Oak Hill Memorial Park & Mortuary
300 Curtner Ave
San Jose, CA 95125
(408) 297-2447
Viewing
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Oak Hill Cemetery
300 Curtner Ave
San Jose, CA
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Oak Hill Cemetery
300 Curtner Ave
San Jose, CA
Edward Plata Obituary
Edward Plata
Jan 3, 1937 - Oct. 31, 2019
San Jose
Born on January 3, 1937, "Eddie" died peacefully surrounded by his family on October 31, 2019.
He joins his wife, Betty Plata, who passed away in 1998. Eddie is survived by his eight children: Edward H. Plata, Liz Plata Reyes, Ernie Plata, Edie Plata Killingsworth, Pauline Thomas, Ed Plata, Felicia Plata and Henry Plata; 26 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren (one on the way), and 2 (soon to be) great-great grandchildren.
Eddie was born and raised in San Jose, CA, and resided there his entire life. He attended James Lick Highschool and was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. In 2002, he retired from the Eastside Union Highschool District Maintenance Department.
Viewing will be held on Thursday, November 14, from 6-9pm, and funeral services on Friday, November 15, at 10am. Both will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery, 300 Curtner Ave, San Jose, CA .


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 13, 2019
