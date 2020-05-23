Edward J. ScottLongtime Resident of Monte SerenoPassed away comfortably at home on May 12, 2020, age 90. Born and raised in Cleveland Ohio, Ed attended Ohio University where he received a degree in Engineering. He began working at Lockheed in Southern California in the mid-50's before transferring to the Sunnyvale location, where he spent the rest of his career. Ed met his wife Barbara at University and followed her to California. They were married for 57 years prior to her passing in 2013. Ed and Barbara moved to Monte Sereno in 1967 and raised 5 kids. Ed was a great handyman and they were always improving the house and yard. He was proudly independent until just before his death and always took care of everything himself, including cleaning the pool and mowing the lawn. Ed was an avid golfer and had an interest in military history and aviation. He was preceeded in death by his wife Barbara, son Jeffrey and brother Tony. He is survived by his children Mark, Lynne (Dave), Lori and Darrell, grandchildren Trevor (Rachel), Gina and Kevin and three greatgrandchildren.