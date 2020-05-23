Edward Scott
1929 - 2020
Edward J. Scott
Longtime Resident of Monte Sereno
Passed away comfortably at home on May 12, 2020, age 90. Born and raised in Cleveland Ohio, Ed attended Ohio University where he received a degree in Engineering. He began working at Lockheed in Southern California in the mid-50's before transferring to the Sunnyvale location, where he spent the rest of his career. Ed met his wife Barbara at University and followed her to California. They were married for 57 years prior to her passing in 2013. Ed and Barbara moved to Monte Sereno in 1967 and raised 5 kids. Ed was a great handyman and they were always improving the house and yard. He was proudly independent until just before his death and always took care of everything himself, including cleaning the pool and mowing the lawn. Ed was an avid golfer and had an interest in military history and aviation. He was preceeded in death by his wife Barbara, son Jeffrey and brother Tony. He is survived by his children Mark, Lynne (Dave), Lori and Darrell, grandchildren Trevor (Rachel), Gina and Kevin and three greatgrandchildren.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Darling & Fischer Chapel of the Hills
615 North Santa Cruz Avenue
Los Gatos, CA 95030
(408) 354-7740
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 20, 2020
Offering my deepest condolences. May the family find comfort in God's word during this difficult time. 1 Peter 5:6,7
May 20, 2020
I would like to extend my sincere condolences to the family for their recent lost. May they remain strong as a family and find comfort and peace in our heavenly father. Romans 15:13
May 20, 2020
May 20, 2020
Offering my sincere condolences during this difficult time, may are God grant you the strength and courage you need during this time. God does care for you and your family personally, and he is near to all those calling on him.
May 20, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Allow the God of comfort to heal your heart.
D T
May 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Darling & Fischer Chapel of the Hills
