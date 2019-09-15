|
|
Edward T. (Terry) Hogan
August 7, 1939 - August 19, 2019
Resident of Palo Alto
Edward Teryl Hogan, known to all as Terry, passed away on August 19 in Palo Alto, twelve days after his 80th birthday. He was born on August 7, 1939 in Waukegan, Illinois, to John and Jewell Hogan. He graduated in 1957 from Waukegan Township High School and in 1961 from Northwestern University.
Terry joined the Coast Guard Reserve in 1961 and was stationed at Base Alameda in California for six months. He then began working in the management trainee program of Allstate Insurance Company's Menlo Park regional office.
In 1960 Terry met his lifetime soulmate and partner, Elizabeth Livingston, on a blind date. Terry took Liz to Riverview Amusement Park in Chicago, then to a drive-in for a hamburger and a root beer. Terry and Liz married in 1963 and settled into an apartment in San Francisco, near Golden Gate Park. In 1965 they moved down the Peninsula to Menlo Park, where they lived until buying their home in Palo Alto in 1973.
In the mid 1970s, Terry transferred to Allstate's Research and Planning Center on Middlefield Road in Menlo Park as personnel, facilities, and budget manager. He worked there until taking early retirement in December of 1994.
Terry said he was born to be retired, and he looked forward to every day as an adventure. He liked to golf, enjoyed playing on various courses, and was a member of and had once served as tournament director of the Palo Alto Golf Club. He discovered lawn bowling and was a natural, serving as a designated coach, tournament chair, and president of the Palo Alto Lawn Bowls Club. He was also a member of Fellowship Forum in Palo Alto, having served as treasurer and president, and a life member of the Palo Alto Historical Association. Terry appreciated and supported the arts and culture and was a past president of the Pacific Musical Society.
In retirement, Terry and Liz had time to travel, with Terry as trip planner as they explored Europe on their own. Much to his surprise, he found that he liked cruising, and they traveled to many out-of-the-way places by ship. Closer to home were regular outings to Plumas National Forest, the coast, and San Francisco. Around town it was out for a cup of coffee, a movie, a walk at the Baylands, or dinner at a favorite restaurant—if he wasn't firing up the Big Green Egg to barbecue at home. Known for his dry sense of humor, he liked to go into the card store and ask, "Do you have any cards?" He enjoyed walking around town wearing his John Deere cap, always getting a reaction from someone. He was a natural storyteller.
Terry was someone who was completely comfortable with who he was, at ease in any situation. He was generous. He saw positives rather than negatives. Family was important to Terry, and he was sure to attend all family events. He was a friend to all, young and old, in all walks of life. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Terry is survived by Liz, his wife of 56 years; two sisters, Patricia K. Hogan of Waukegan, IL and Mary Loretta Knight of Santa Rosa, CA; many loving nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and even great great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother John "Jackie" J. Hogan Jr., sister Kathryn Schueneman, and loving aunts and uncles.
A service of remembrance for Terry will be held in Waukegan, IL on September 21. A local remembrance is pending. Donations may be made in Terry's memory to the , to the California State Parks Foundation, or to Mills College.
View the online memorial for Edward T. (Terry) Hogan
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 15, 2019