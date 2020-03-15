|
|
Edwin B. Pearce, II
Resident of Lake Tahoe, CA
The Honorable Edwin B. Pearce, II of Lake Tahoe, California and Fort Myers, Florida passed away on March 1, 2020 after a courageous battle with Cholangiocarcinoma cancer.
Judge Pearce was born August 4, 1941 in Kalamazoo, Michigan, the son of Reverend Edwin B. Pearce and Ruth Pearce. He grew up in Lincoln Park, Michigan and after graduating from Lincoln Park High School in 1959 he attended Albion College where he played on the football team and was class president. In 1961, he transferred to California State University at San Jose and graduated in 1963. He went on to attend the University of Santa Clara Law School graduating in 1966 and in 1968 earned his license to practice law.
Judge Pearce began his law career with Allstate Insurance until he joined the District Attorney's Office in Santa Clara County, California. After 12 years with the District Attorney's Office, he was elected as a Superior Court Judge. Judge Pearce was twice re-elected and served on the bench until his retirement in 2001.
He was a proud member of the San Jose Scottish Rite, Masons, Alpha Tau Omega, and Los Pescadores (Elks). He was also an athletic person who loved all sports. He was an avid runner and enjoyed participating in the Bay to Breakers race in San Francisco and the Wharf to Wharf in Santa Cruz for many years. Judge Pearce's primary love was golfing with his beloved wife, Martha. He was active in the annual Kristen Golf Tournament played in Carmel and Lake Tahoe, California in September and the Pescadores Tournament played north of Lake Tahoe in June. He also loved the San Francisco 49ers and Giants. He enjoyed snow skiing in Lake Tahoe, traveling, hosting his friends and loved cooking.
Judge Pearce is survived by his wife Martha of 33 years; his two sons, Eron Pearce of Naples, FL and Edwin B. Pearce, III of Windham, Maine; as well as many nieces and nephews who loved and will miss him dearly.
View the online memorial for Edwin B. Pearce, II
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 15, 2020