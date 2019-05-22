Mercury News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Crippen & Flynn Carlmont Chapel (FD1825)
1111 Alameda de las Pulgas
Belmont, CA 94002
(650) 595-4103
Funeral service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
2:30 PM
Holy Cross Cemetery
1500 Mission Road
Colma, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edwin Daum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edwin Daum

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edwin Daum Obituary
Edwin Daum
Belmont
Edwin J. Daum, age 83, passed away peacefully at home in Belmont California on Saturday, May 18, 2019. A pilot, gearhead, dedicated NASCAR fan, self-taught computer coder, old school IBM tech guru, carpenter, plumber, electrician, model train and model RC plane enthusiast his curiosity knew no bounds. He is survived by his wife Michele, his two sisters, his brother, many children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 23rd at Holy Cross Cemetery, 1500 Mission Road, Colma, California at 2:30pm.


View the online memorial for Edwin Daum
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Crippen & Flynn Carlmont Chapel (FD1825)
Download Now