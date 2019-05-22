|
Edwin Daum
Belmont
Edwin J. Daum, age 83, passed away peacefully at home in Belmont California on Saturday, May 18, 2019. A pilot, gearhead, dedicated NASCAR fan, self-taught computer coder, old school IBM tech guru, carpenter, plumber, electrician, model train and model RC plane enthusiast his curiosity knew no bounds. He is survived by his wife Michele, his two sisters, his brother, many children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 23rd at Holy Cross Cemetery, 1500 Mission Road, Colma, California at 2:30pm.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 22, 2019