Edwin Denby Schuler
July 10, 1921 – March 31, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Edwin Denby Schuler was born in Savannah, GA, to Carl and Clara Ihman Schuler. His early life was spent on U.S. Marine Bases on the east coast and in Nicaragua where his father was a career Marine.
Ed joined the U.S. Navy after graduating from Richmond Academy in Augusta, GA. His ship, the USS Phoenix, was stationed at Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. The ship was able to escape into open water during the attack. The crew returned to the harbor when the attack was over and assisted in the recovery. He attended Duke University following WWII.
Ed began his career in the insurance business, and became a partner with the Stephen Chelbay Co. and United Administrative Services. He was a 32nd Degree Mason, a member of Kiwanis, Elks, San Jose Country Club, The Sainte Clare Club and The Pearl Harbor Survivors Association.
Ed enjoyed golf and fly-fishing and took his grandsons on many fishing trips to Montana and Alaska. He also enjoyed traveling with his late wife, Blanche, and family members on cruises, tours and numerous trips to Hawaii.
Ed leaves his daughter Sandra Ewing from a previous marriage, her son and daughter and their families. He leaves Blanche's son David Byers (Gayle) and daughter Kathleen Larson (Richard). His grandsons: Scott (Sally) and Jonathan (Katie) Byers, David and Alexander (Jennifer) Larson; his great-grandchildren, Joseph, Benjamin, Kassidy and Lukas Byers; Paige and Alyssa Larson.
The family wishes to thank Jocelyn Santos for the years of kind and faithful care she gave to Ed until the end of his life. Ed was greatly loved and will be missed by all who knew him.
Due to COVID-19, there will not be a service.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 17, 2020