Edwin H. Suda
October 25, 1937 - December 3, 2019
Redwood City, Ca
Edwin Suda, age 82 passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 after a long battle with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis. Born in Latrobe, Pennsylvania to Anna and Stanley Suda. Preceded in death by his brother, Robert Suda. Survived by his Sister, Anne "Dolly" Porembka, Fiancée, Maxine Mueller, four Children, Mark (Karen) Suda, Robin (Frank) Larsen, Tasha Suda, Tony Suda and three Grandchildren, Emily, Michael and Jonathan. In 1958, Ed moved to California. He worked at several startup microwave and telecommunication companies in the Silicon Valley as an Electro-Mechanical Engineer until 1979 at which point, he along with his childhood friend, Ish Marinchak started Fabtron, a business he grew and ran for over 40 years. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved spending time fishing and boating, one of his favorite events was watching the Bridge Lighting and Fireworks on Thanksgiving in Lewiston, Ca. He also had an infectious smile and a playful sense of humor. He was a devoted proud Grandfather that had a special relationship with his Grandchildren because he always listened and supported each of them on their paths in life. He had a zest for life and enjoyed meeting new people. He was a giving man with a bigger than life presence and will be greatly missed by all. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Matthias Catholic Church on Tuesday, December 10, 11:00 am., 1685 Cordilleras Rd. Redwood City Ca. The burial will be at Skylawn Memorial Park Hwy 92 at Skyline Blvd San Mateo, Ca with a Reception to follow. All family and friends are welcome. Visitation Monday, December 9, 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm with Vigil Service Starting at 7:00 pm Crippen & Flynn Funeral Chapel, 400 Woodside Rd. Redwood City Ca 94061 In Lieu of flowers, if you wish, the family suggests donations in Edwin's memory to Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation. www.ipffoundation.org
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 8, 2019