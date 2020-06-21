Edwin "Skip" Morton
April 23, 1940 - May 31, 2020
Brentwood
Edwin "Skip" Stuart Morton passed away after a brave and valiant battle with Parkinson's Disease. Skip graduated from Palo Alto High School, served in the US Air Force, and earned an Engineering degree from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. He was a pioneer in Silicon Valley start-ups, eventually retiring from Hewlett Packard. Skip hand-built the airplane now displayed on the roof of the Hiller Aviation Museum in San Carlos. He was an avid reader, who loved to sing, and his wit and charm brought a smile to anyone who knew him. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Carolyn, children Melody Fullmer and Kyle Morton, grandchildren Chance Fullmer, Drake Fullmer, Alaya Eveland, Avery and Carter Morton, as well as brother Rex Morton, sisters Lynn Befera, Carla Befera, Lisa Farfan and stepfather Vic Befera. He was predeceased by his mother Bea Morton Befera. He loved his family with pride to the end.
In lieu of flowers, Skip requested charitable contributions be made to Brain Support Network, PO Box 7264, Menlo Park, CA 94026. www.brainsupportnetwork.org
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jun. 21, 2020.