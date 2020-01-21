|
Edwina Ann Wharff
July 3, 1946 - January 16, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Edwina Ann (Moss) Wharff left us far too soon on Thursday, January 16, 2020. Edwina was born July 3, 1946 and resided in San Jose, friends called her Wina or Wendy. She was preceded in death by her parents Edward & Mary Ann Moss and her husband Richard Wharff. She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law Sarah & John Cortese of San Jose, brother Edward Moss, Jr. of Henderson, Nevada, her nieces Michelle Larkin (Jim), Marlo Cortese, Marcy Forascieppi & Amanda Dibos, her adopted niece and best friend Tricia Morse and many great nieces, nephews and cousins.
Edwina loved to watch the Sharks and the Giants, she enjoyed crocheting blankets for her family and friends, loved playing bingo, enjoyed attending the Berryessa Senior Center for their lunches and activities, participated in all the social activities of her apartment community, loved being a member of the Sicilian Sisterhood Women's Club of San Jose and cherished all her friends, family and sisters of the club. Going to the monthly dinner meeting was something she looked forward to every month. Mostly Edwina enjoyed being with her family and was always ready for a game of Yahtzee, lottery tickets or just about anything. She always looked forward to spending holidays with her nieces and nephews and enjoying all the desserts. She enjoyed dinners at her niece Marlo's house and bringing her "boy" Clyde along. She loved her dog and he never left her side. She loved cats too.
She loved her sister Sarah and cherished every moment they were together. She loved helping her bother-in-law John at his pumpkin patch on McKee Road every year and you could always find her on the sorting belt or cutting cots during apricot and cherry season. She enjoyed many outings and moments with her niece Marlo and best friend Tricia. The love and time shared was special and bond like no other.
We celebrated her every 3rd & 4th of July. She shined when the fireworks went off for her birthday celebration. Our world will not be the same without her. There was only one Edwina and there will never be another. We miss you and love you.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Vigil Service Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 7:00 P.M. at LIMA-CAMPAGNA-ALAMEDA MISSION CHAPEL, 600 S. Second Street, San Jose, with Visitation beginning at 2:00 P.M. Funeral Mass Friday, January 24, 2020 at 12:00 P.M. at ST. VICTOR'S CHURCH, 3108 Sierra Road, San Jose. Interment to follow at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery, Santa Clara.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 21, 2020